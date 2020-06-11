Canadian tourists say Graceland won’t give refunds amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Canadian family says they are out hundreds of dollars after the coronavirus canceled their dreams of visiting Graceland. They say what’s worse is the tourist attraction is refusing to give a refund.
The home Elvis Presley built attracts millions of tourists every year.
Brian Rozan, his wife, hid 80-year-old aunt and uncle were to be in that number this summer.
“It was kind of like a dream come true and then in one second the world changed,” said Rozan.
COVID-19 swept across the globe shuttering businesses, even Graceland, for several weeks.
The pandemic even shut down the U.S. and Canadian border, making it impossible for Rozan to make the trip from his home in Montreal.
Graceland offered a one-year extension on his tickets.
“So in normal times I would say, ‘OK, a year. We’ll plan the trip again,’” said Rozan. “But the world is really crazy these days so, while also at my age, maybe I’d just like a refund.”
Rozan received an email from Graceland management that said they can not offer refunds, per their attorney.
The email also said:
“Our policy is consistent with those policies of most tourist attractions throughout the United States including Disney World.”
WMC Acton News 5 checked with other local venues.
Stax Museum does offer refunds with a 24-hour notice.
The National Civil Rights Museum does not “encourage” refunds, but due to COVID-19 they are offering ticket holders an option of a refund or re-schedule for a later date.
However, it looks like Rozan will be out of about $400 for his dream trip to Graceland.
“You know, we’re not talking about a lot of money, but to me it was just the whole spirit of what Elvis means and what Memphis means,” said Rozan.
The U.S. Canadian border is still closed.
Graceland did mention in the mail that Rozan could sell his tickets to another guest.
WMC Action News 5 independently reached out to Graceland, but we have not heard back.
