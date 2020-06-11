Chancellor scolds state over absentee ballot request order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee judge says state election officials have until 12 p.m. Friday to make new absentee ballot request forms available to voters.
If they don't, she says officials could be jailed.
Chancellor Ellen Lyles scolded the state in a virtual hearing Thursday, saying election officials did not comply with her order which allows any registered voter to request an absentee ballot because of COVID-19.
A revised absentee ballot request form must be on state and all county election commission websites by noon on Friday.
The court said the state made the form confusing, so new language must be used.
"Shame on you for not following that procedure and for just taking matters into your own hands. So, I'm calling the state out for not adhering to the standards of legal process,” said Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Lyles.
Chancellor Lyles warned the state that election officials could be punished if they don’t comply -- including facing jail time.
