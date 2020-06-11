DeSoto County Schools planning for students’ return to classrooms in the fall

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi schools were given three options for returning to school in the fall, and DeSoto County Schools is working on their plan.
Superintendent Cory Uselton explained the three options, saying one was a traditional model where students physically return to school. Another is a hybrid model where students return part-time, and the third option is a full distance-learning model.
DeSoto County Schools is following the traditional model.
Uselton said one reason is because distance learning would pose some technical issues.
“You can hand a student a device but if they’re not able to get on the WiFi it’s useless,” he said.
He also said that a survey sent to the district’s parents last week showed that most wanted to see their kids back in the classroom. The district’s return-to-school plan is still in the works, but the school board plans to take into account guidelines from federal, state and county health officials.
They have also formed a task force made up of parents in the medical field.
Meanwhile, budget talks are ongoing with COVID-19 concerns having an impact on funding.
“We have in there funding for 17 additional nurses. We want to make sure that every campus, elementary school, middle school and high school has a full-time nurse,” said Uselton.
He added they are coming up with a contingency plan in case schools have to shut down again. He said he understands if the choice to return to the classroom won’t please everyone.
“There is no perfect plan,” Uselton said. “No one can put a perfect plan together that’s going to suit everyone, because every family is unique.”
