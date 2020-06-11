Dry, mild stretch of weather continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
This morning is pleasant and clear with temperatures in the lower 60s. It will be another great afternoon with low humidity and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. High temperatures will be running about 5 degrees below average. This evening will be clear with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 84. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 64. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Although warmer tomorrow, humidity levels will stay uncharacteristically low. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few more clouds on Friday night, but it will remain mostly dry with low temperatures in the 60s.
WEEKEND: North winds will keep temperatures at or slightly below normal over the weekend. It will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb next week with high temperatures back into the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. With high pressure over the area, the Mid-South will be dry through at least the middle of next week.
