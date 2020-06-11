Dry, quiet weather pattern the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Both days look dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky most of next week with highs in the upper 80s Monday to around 90 Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be near 70. It looks dry all the way through the end of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
