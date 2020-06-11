FBI joins investigation into arson at Holly Springs church

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The FBI, ATF, Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fire that was intentionally set at a church in Holly Springs.
On May 20, firefighters responded to First Pentecostal Church on Highway 178 just after 2 a.m. to find it fully engulfed by flames.
The church was destroyed.
Investigators found graffiti on pavement in the church parking lot that reads, “Bet you stay home now you hypokrits (sic)."
It was later revealed that the church was in a battle with city leaders over a COVID-19 safer-at-home order.
On May 22, the Fifth Circuit of Appeals in Mississippi granted a temporary injunction for the church to hold in-person services.
The church’s attorney said an outside group has loaned a building for the church to use for the time being.
The arson investigation is ongoing.
At this point, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the fire should contact law enforcement.
