Judge’s ruling calls for list of at-risk inmates from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials in Shelby County reaffirmed Thursday the county would be moving to phase three of reopening on Monday, June 15.
On Friday, June 12, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office must comply with a federal judge’s a order over who is being housed at 201 Poplar during the pandemic. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Thursday the department could not comment on pending litigation.
"It does put us in a position to get relief," said Josh Spickler, with Just City.
The ruling handed down Thursday by U.S. District Court judge Sheryl Lipman asks the Shelby County Sheriff's Office to turn over to her by Friday a list of those jailed at 201 Poplar with specific characteristics that make them more at risk for COVID-19.
The suit was filed last month by Just City and the ACLU. It centers around conditions at the jail, where more than 200 people including detainees and corrections officers have tested positive for the virus.
"We are very encouraged by the judge certifying a class and choosing a group of people to look more closely at to consider whether they are safe in that jail," said Spickler.
Health department officials said Thursday their focus moving forward remains monitoring outbreaks within vulnerable populations like jails and nursing homes.
"We do anticipate COVID-19 will be here in Shelby County for many months to come if not a year or more, so we are planning accordingly," said Alisa Haushalter, DIrector of the Shelby County Health Department.
As the county moves to phase three of its Back-to-Business plan Monday, leaders expect daily case counts to increase. But they say case spikes seen in phase two were not enough to cause serious alarm.
"I do want the public to hear me say it is our expectation when you are in public that you put a mask on," said Haushalter.
The Memphis City Council is expected to vote by Tuesday on a third reading of an ordinance that would require the wearing of facial coverings in public. As of now, it remains a health department recommendation county wide.
“I will leave to the city council whether they decide to put this into an ordinance,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer of the City of Memphis. “But again I would hope that everybody would join us and mask up before they leave the home or are interacting with other individuals.”
The health department has said they could mandate a facial covering for county residents, but Haushalter said Thursday there is a legal discussion ongoing about whether or not they have the authority to do that. It does require consultation with the state of Tennessee, she said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.