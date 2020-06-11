MATA ending free fares, making multiple changes to current operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority is making multiple changes, which is a result of reopening measures with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free fares, which began on March 25, will end June 20. New temporary fares will go into effect June 21.
- Adult Base Fare: $1.00
- Student Base Fare: $1.00
- Seniors & Individuals w/Disabilities: $0.50*
- MATAplus Base Fare: $2.00
- Daily FastPass: $2.00
People with disabilities and seniors must show a valid MATA identification card to receive the reduced fare.
Trolley fares will remain $1 each way and $.50 for people with disabilities and seniors. Seven-day and 31-day passes will not be sold at this time.
To accompany social distancing rules, only 10 people will be allowed to board fixed-route buses and trolley rail cars. Only two people will be allowed onboard MATAplus vehicles.
Extra buses will continue to be dispatched on key routes to accommodate more customers.
The following routes will operate on June 21, 2020 until further notice.
For details on specific times, maps and timepoints, visit matatransit.com.
MATA is also recommending customers wear face maks onboard all MATA vehicles and at the MATA Transit Centers.
The following MATA Transit Centers will reopen June 21.
- American Way Transit Center will be open 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday
- William Hudson Transit Center will be open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Airways Transit Center will be open daily except from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
MATA said social distancing will be strickly enforced - adhering to the six feet rule. Restrooms will reopen but will be limited to one person at a time.
The following trolley services will reopen June 21.
- The Main Street Rail Line will operate from 6:45 a.m. - 12:10 a.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 12:10 a.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 6:10 p.m. on Sunday (operating every 12 minutes).
- The Riverfront Line will operate from 10:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday (operating every 40 minutes).
- The Madison Line will operate 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday, from 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday (operating every 30 minutes).
There will be no Sunday services for MATA trolleys.
MATAplus paratransit will be available from 4:45 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
