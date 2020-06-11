Memphis senator seeking $150M emergency relief for Tennessee schools, students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Raumesh Akbari of Memphis will present a budget amendment Thursday that would provide emergency relief funding to school districts struggling with local budget shortfalls while also preparing to make up classroom time with their students that was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Akbari said without these relief funds, many of Tennessee’s 137 local school districts could be forced to layoff teachers and classroom assistants due decreased local tax revenue.
“Our public school students are getting squeezed by the pandemic on both ends: they lost two months of critical time in the classroom and now the schools we need to help them catch up are facing brutal budget cuts,” Sen. Akbari said. “We set aside funds in March for the state to respond to an emergency. That emergency is here. It’s time to do right by our counties, our teachers and, our most important investment, our students.”
The amendment would boost public school funding $150 million for the 2020-2021 school year by utilizing money budgeted for a state contingency fund made obsolete by $2.4 billion of federal funding awarded to Tennessee. The funds would be distributed through the basic education program formula for growth and teacher salaries.
