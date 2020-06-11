Mid-South business headlines: Nearly $6M permit pulled in Frayser; Collierville nonprofit plans $12M development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
MBJ covered two non-profits this week with attention-grabbing building projects. One is a $6 million permit pulled in Frayser and the other doubles that project with a $12 million development in Collierville.
A $5.8 million building permit was applied for June 9 for the new Girls Inc. of Memphis facility. The organization’s plan is to construct three distinct buildings under one roof. MBJ says the new facilities will dramatically increase the organization’s programming abilities and help it expand the farm to six acres. The new development will be named the Patricia C. Howard campus.
The Collierville Community Housing Development Organization is developing a 103-unit independent living community set to cost between $12 million and $15 million.
