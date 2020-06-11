Mid-South players in round one MLB draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas All-American Heston Kerstadt goes to the Baltimore Orioles as the number two overall pick. Franklin, Tennessee prep star Robert Hassell is the first high schooler off the board going eighth to San Diego.
The White Sox took Tennessee Pitcher Garrett Crochet who was eleventh from Mississippi State. Second baseman Justin Foscue went 14th to the Texas Rangers.
Fellow Bulldog Jordan Westburg was taken 30th by Baltimore. Rounds 2-6 are Thursday night.
