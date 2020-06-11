Morant gets in run before before NBA season starts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the NBA is preparing to go back to work, some players are having misgivings if the Orlando Bubble is a good idea due to the coronavirus.
Several dozen took part in a conference call to talk it out. The league and the Players Union are expected to agree on a provision that won’t discipline them for staying home.
The players would lose a portion of their salaries for games missed. The Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant is not one of those players. Morant has publicly expressed his excitement to re-start the season, and apparently he’s not lost any hops during the hiatus.
Morant has been working out with several Memphis Tiger players like D.J. Jeffries, Alex Lomax, and Malcolm Dandridge, in a private run at a local gym. Former Lausanne and NBA Draft Pick Cameron Payne also taking part, as is former Briarcrest and Tennessee Mr. Basketball point guard Kennedy Chandler.
Ja and the Grizzlies will report for camp June 21 at FedExForum. All teams will head to Orlando July 7. The season resumes July 31.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.