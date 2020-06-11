More than 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Shelby County Health Dept.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 6,345 coronavirus cases and 136 deaths in Shelby County.
Wednesday, 6,220 coronavirus cases and 136 deaths were confirmed in Shelby County. That’s 125 new coronavirus cases in one day.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 69.4 percent have recovered from the virus in Shelby County.
More than 92,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another nine facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Shelby County remains in phase two of its reopening plan, and health authorities said last week they may delay moving to phase three after a significant increase in cases.
“Our numbers are increasing, and we are alarmed about that,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randall said at a COVID-19 task force briefing last week.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 10,080 total cases and 161 deaths
- Crittenden -- 473 cases; 9 deaths; 346 recoveries
- Cross -- 65 cases; 47 recoveries
- Lee -- 97 cases; 1 death; 21 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 85 cases; 2 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Phillips -- 30 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 44 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 761 cases; 1 death; 670 recoveries
Mississippi -- 18,483 total cases and 868 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 26 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 141 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 664 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 161 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 98 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 110 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 34 cases
- Tate -- 118 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 90 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 61 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 27,869 total cases and 436 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 3 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 71 cases; 49 recoveries
- Fayette -- 162 cases; 2 deaths; 21 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 213 cases; 192 recoveries
- Haywood -- 35 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 48 recoveries
- McNairy -- 24 cases; 15 recoveries
- Tipton -- 488 cases; 3 deaths; 423 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.