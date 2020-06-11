National Civil Rights Museum partners with other black museums across the US to commemorate Juneteenth

The website will air a video featuring appearances from Lonnie G. Bunch III -- the first African American and first historian to serve as the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution -- Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole -- anthropologist, educator, museum director and the first female African American president of Spelman College -- and the Honorable Carla Hayden -- Librarian of Congress, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library.