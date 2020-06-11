National Civil Rights Museum partners with other black museums across the US to commemorate Juneteenth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum has partnered with black museums across the country to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth.
On June 19, six black museums and historical institutions from coast to coast will launch BLKFREEDOM.org, a digital commemoration of the end of slavery.
The website will air a video featuring appearances from Lonnie G. Bunch III -- the first African American and first historian to serve as the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution -- Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole -- anthropologist, educator, museum director and the first female African American president of Spelman College -- and the Honorable Carla Hayden -- Librarian of Congress, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library.
The video premieres at 11 a.m. CDT.
BLKFREEDOM.org is a combined effort between Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (Detroit, Michigan), Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park (Hill Head Island, South Carolina), Northwest African American Museum (Seattle, Washington), Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (Miami, Florida), National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (Cincinnati, Ohio) and the National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis, Tennessee).
