Parents speak out about teen’s recovery after being lost in the woods for 10 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More details have been revealed about how a 14-year-old boy with autism survived more than a week, lost in the woods.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with the boy’s parents who expressed their gratitude for the woman who found him.
Carrie and Edgardo Covarrubias are thankful that their 14-year-old son Nathan was discovered alive last Sunday on a farm in Hardeman County owned by a Lakeland couple.
“We’re forever grateful to the woman who found him and who went with her gut to check her property more time,” said Carrie.
Laurie Vaughn told WMC Action News 5’s Janice Broach she thought she had found Nathan too late.
“I thought he was deceased, face down in the sand. It didn’t look good,” said Vaughn.
But after 10 days lost in the woods, eight miles from the Summits View Boys Ranch in Alcorn County where Nathan ran away from, the 14-year-old survived. He was dehydrated and eating only blackberries.
“The dehydration and possibly the fact that he was eating blackberries exclusively did impact his kidney function,” said Carrie.
Nathan’s father says the woods were so thick that searchers disappeared almost the moment they entered the wooded area.
“He was completely lost without his shoes that got stuck in the mud. He’d been walking through the forest barefoot,” said Edgardo
Nathan’s family says he was covered with scratches, bug bites and poison ivy.
“It’s miraculous for sure that we found him,” said Edgardo.
The family says the Summits View Boys Ranch has not been in contact with them since they were first notified that Nathan took off. They said it’s too early to talk about whether they will take any legal action against the Boys Ranch.
