3 people injured in Fayette County explosion

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County authorities are investigating an explosion that sent three employees to the hospital with severe burns.
Hunter Winfrey, director of the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, says the explosion happened in the ventilation system at the Troxel Company in Moscow. It happened around 2:20 p.m.
Winfrey says two employees were flown to a Memphis hospital. Paramedics took a third employee to a local hospital. Their injuries don’t appear life-threatening, Winfrey says.
According to its website, Troxel Company manufactures welded steel and automotive tubing.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
