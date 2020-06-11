SCS salutes military-bound graduates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South high school graduates are going on to great things. Thursday, Shelby County Schools honored those who plan to serve our country.
Members of the Class of 2020 who are headed into the military were given a special salute at the Board of Education.
The drive-thru tribute included gifts for each honoree and a special certificate.
Grads we talked with say they’re thankful for the recognition and excited about what the future holds
“It feels real good because, you know, with everything taken away from us our senior year, and just to be recognized from the Army, being that percent that actually decided to go and do active duty, whether it’s reserves or not, it just feels really good to be noticed,” said Asia Marshall, graduate.
“Feels special too, special being part of that one percent that signed up and took the stand. I feel special for that,” said Javontez Martin, graduate.
While the graduates were grateful for the tribute, they both say the true honor goes to their families who have supported them in their decisions.
