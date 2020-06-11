Shelby County Health Department releasing reopening guidance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is now reviewing and approving reopening plans from local businesses, community groups, and other organizations, ahead of Phase III of the Back-to-Business plan.
The health department has been advising businesses and other organizations about their plans for reopening through the COVID-19 pandemic. To view a list of resources and helpful FAQs, click here.
Organizations may submit proposals for reopening, with their specific plans by sending them to covid@shelbycountytn.gov or submit online.
Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph will review the plans and gather any additional information needed, including making a site visit if warranted. The plans will then be presented to the Back-to-Business subcommittee, where they may be approved with or without modifications or denied with rationale.
The health department will work with organizations to help them make any needed modifications of their plans in order to ensure the safety of employees, customers and the general public.
Moving forward, the health department urges citizens to continue:
- Practicing social distancing – keeping at least six feet away from others
- Wearing a mask or facial covering while in public, at work, or around persons from outside of your household
- Washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds
- Getting tested – we have significant testing capacity in Shelby County, but it is being under utilized
- Isolating and quarantining – isolating when positive for COVID-19 and quarantining after exposure to COVID-19
- Protecting our most vulnerable populations:
- Nursing/care home residents
- Seniors
- Individuals who live in congregate settings such as jails or prisons
- Individuals with chronic health conditions
For more information about COVID-19 and community testing, call the Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-943-1658 or click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.