Shelby County moving into Phase 3 of reopening on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department officials reiterated Thursday that the county will move to phase three of the Back-to-Business framework on Monday, June 15. And with that, they say they know day-to-day case counts will likely increase.
They also expect the virus to persist for a year or even longer.
"This is a marathon. We have to be able to move forward in a positive way but do it in a safe and healthy manner," said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department said slight upticks of 100 or more daily COVID-19 cases in the past couple weeks did not present cause for immediate alarm.
The COVID-19 task force held the county in phase two for a week longer than initially anticipated to view trends over a bigger time frame.
"When I look at the data, I would say we've moved to a new normal and have stayed steady there with a few spikes," said Haushalter.
Phase three in Shelby County keeps group gatherings limited to 50 people but with the exception that groups of more than 50 may be allowed with a clear social distancing plan.
Restaurants, places of worship, and gyms can allow more people inside, up to 75 percent of building capacity.
“It’s an anticipation that we will have an increase in cases, and we can decrease that number significantly if people follow the direction that’s been given by all of us many many times, particularly masking, handwashing, and staying home when ill,” said Haushalter.
Members of the task force said current modeling shows a peak of COVID-19 locally in September. But they advise prior predicted peaks have been avoided as a result of public adherence to health guidelines.
“The way we avoid that surge in September is your compliance as we move into Back-to-Business phase three,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the city of Memphis.
"We have to balance protecting the public from COVID-19 with ensuring that we have economic success as a community, that we have educational success as a community, and we have employment success," said Haushalter.
City officials said as we shift into the summer months, you may notice some of the community testing sites shifting as officials work to find more permanent locations for them.
Also, as part of phase three reopening, Riverside Drive will become available to vehicle traffic Monday through Friday, but city officials said it would close on the weekends to ensure adequate social distancing is observed at the riverfront.
