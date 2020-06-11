Teen shoots Family Dollar employee after stealing merchandise, police say

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a Family Dollar employee was shot Thursday by a teen who stole merchandise from the store.

The employee was shot while taking a break outside the store on S. Highland Avenue, when the suspect fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a 16-year-old wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He was occupying a gray vehicle driven by a female, wearing all-white clothing, and also in her teens.

The employee was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

