Very dry air makes for a not so typical weather pattern for this time of year

High pressure over the ArkLaTex is driving dry air from the Northern Plains into the middle and lower Mississippi River Valley. This is allowing the Mid-South to enjoy a nice break from the typically excessive June humidity and the pattern is expected to continue for the next several day.

By Ron Childers | June 11, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 6:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s and a light north wind

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with northeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and mild with lows in the mid 60s and light northeast winds

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.