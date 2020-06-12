Absentee ballot request forms modified for Tenn. voters amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State and county election commissions were ordered by a judge to have new request forms on their websites by noon Friday.
We checked and found the Secretary of State, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Shelby County have all complied with the judge’s order.
The form now contains a reason for requesting an absentee ballot as “I am hospitalized, ill or physically disabled... and/or I have determined it is impossible or unreasonable to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 situation.”
Voters must request and mail in an absentee ballot request form by July 30 in order to vote absentee in August.
However, election officials say the sooner you make that request the better.
