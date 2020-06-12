City of Memphis running pilot program for high-volume, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the City of Memphis are looking into ways they can expand testing for those who do not show signs of illness -- a broad-based testing strategy that health officials indicate would prevent the spread of the virus.
They’re piloting a program among city employees.
“The city is running a pilot what we are calling high-volume, asymptomatic testing,” said Doug McGowen, chief operating officer for the City of Memphis. “We are trying to pilot if it’s a possibility for our community. There are not other communities in the nation that are doing this yet.”
In an effort up and running this week, city officials sought volunteers to submit to rapid COVID-19 testing. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said last month he allotted $1 million in CARES Act funding to get the program off the ground.
Leaders said they want to make sure the implementation is feasible before they scale up and proceed.
“Can we test the progress so we can do a high volume of tests,” said McGowen. “If it’s not affordable, certainly businesses and government is not going to be able to do that.”
The mayor's administration said to best control the virus 30,000 people should be tested per day regardless of symptoms.
McGowen indicated the goal is identifying those who are asymptomatic or at the early phase of their illness, because those are the people most likely to spread the virus to lots of others.
“The idea here is if we could deploy a strategy that allowed the tests to be delivered where the employees work, or where the kids go to school, and catch those infections very early on,” he said. “That we are able to isolate those individuals and do the contact tracing on those individuals before they have an opportunity to infect a large number of the population.”
If you're currently ill there are two dozen community testing sites throughout Shelby County. Free testing is offered, and essential workers can get testing with or without traditional symptoms.
More information on the city’s pilot program is expected in the coming weeks.
