DeSoto Central high school star taken in MLB Draft

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft and DeSoto Central’s Blaze Jordan goes to the Boston Red Sox in the 3rd Round with the 89th pick.
The third baseman is a bomber at the plate, having won the High School Home Run Derby last summer with several blasts over 500 feet.
Miss. State Pitcher JT Ginn went to the Mets in the second round. The Twins take Alerick Soularie of Tennessee. Ole Miss’ Anthony Servideo went to Baltimore in the Third.
Former Arlington High and Alabama star Tyler Gentry taken by Kansas City. Casey Martin of Arkansas goes to the Phillies.
In the fourth round, Rebel third baseman Tyler Keenan gets picked by the Pirates, 107th. Tennessee’s Zach Daniels goes to the Astros.
