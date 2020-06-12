Flight restaurant investigating alleged racist practices after social media group shares experiences

“We have learned of accusations of discriminatory behavior at Flight. These accusations were posted online, and we are committed to determine their validity. We take all allegations of discriminatory behavior seriously and refuse to tolerate this behavior at our restaurant.To the extent that we learn that any of these accusations are true, these employees will be terminated immediately. To let you know how seriously we take the mere appearance of impropriety, we are going to conduct an investigation, and deal with any matters that violated the law or our internal standards. Flight will continue to serve this entire community to the best of our ability, and we hope you will trust us in the future.”