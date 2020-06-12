Flight restaurant investigating alleged racist practices after social media group shares experiences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Management of the popular restaurant Flight has launched an investigation into practices at their restaurant -- some former workers claiming “where” guests are seated at the restaurant is no accident.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to one young lady who says a simple question in a Facebook group of Memphis restaurant workers opened the flood gates about what some call a culture of racism.
On Thursday, Flight Restuarant and Wine Bar announced they have launched an investigation into alleged racist practices at their restaurant Friday night.
A simple post in the private group Service Industry Memphis on Facebook helped fuel the flames about the alleged racist culture at the fine dining restaurant.
“I had an interview set up with Flight but I hadn’t really heard much about it so I just decided to post in the group,” said Kaitlyn.
What came next were dozens of responses including allegations of an unwritten rule that black people were to be seated upstairs so they couldn’t be seen by the public through the windows and were to only work in the back of the house as cooks.
“It’s just absolutely disgusting to hear that they treat people this way," said Kaitlyn.
Friday night, the owner of Flight, Russ Graham and a public relations spokesperson released identical statements saying in part:
The statement did not address numerous allegations made about another restaurant within the Flight Restaurant Group.
WMC reached out to the Memphis Restaurant Association who says they have heard some of the rumors as well: “The Memphis Restaurant Association denounces racism, inequality, hatred and violence.”
Graham says an investigation is also being launched into allegations about practices at Southern Social as well.
WMC also spoke with a 6-year employee at Flight who recently left earlier this year.
She said while it was a toxic culture at the restaurant at one time, that’s not the case now. She says new management brought in about three years ago made things significantly better.
