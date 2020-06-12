Gov: 731 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, largest 1-day increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Arkansas saw the largest one-day increase in positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began in March.
In one day, the state saw 731 new cases, making the state have 3,764 active cases as of Friday afternoon.
The state of Arkansas has seen 7,607 recoveries. That is 66% of the total COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 732 new cases Friday, 207 are in the East Arkansas Regional Prison in Lee County, Arkansas. The rest are community cases.
The governor commended Tyson Foods for testing every employee, in which the findings were surprising to officials. Only 1 of 199 Tyson employees who tested positive was symptomatic.
Hutchinson said, “We’re not going to give a directive that everyone in Arkansas has to put a mask on out in public. Not enforceable, not realistic, but it is important that we wear masks.”
The governor also announced that 20 Arkansas National Guard members will be activated to assist the Arkansas Department of Health to help with contact tracing.
The state is also looking at hiring a vendor to help with contact tracing.
The highest counties with new COVID-19 Cases in Arkansas:
- Washington: 320
- Benton: 91
- Madison: 32
- Lee: 207
- Pulaski: 25
- Sebastian: 24
Dr. Romero said, “We should wear masks when we are in public. We have an obligation to do so.”
The governor says, “There continues to be no indication of rising cases and restrictions lifted.”
