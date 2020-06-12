High pressure keeps a dry pattern in place to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s and light northeast wind.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s and light east wind.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
