High pressure keeps a dry pattern in place to start the weekend

Northeast winds are keeping humidity low and dry air firmly in place as the week comes to a close and the weekend begins. This dry pattern will continue into the beginning of next week, a southerly flow next week will inch temperatures up and allow humidity to increase.

By Ron Childers | June 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 6:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s and light northeast wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s and light east wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.