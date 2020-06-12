Largest Memphis employers take caution as officials set sights on phase 3 of reopening

By Kendall Downing | June 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 5:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Phase three of Shelby County’s Back to Business plan starts Monday, June 15. But for some of the area’s biggest employers, offices will still be empty.

“We can go to phase three,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “It allows people to be more engaged with society. It allows for us to plan for children to go back to school. It allows for businesses to get back to their typical business.”

But phase three is not business as usual, with public health officials pointing to the new normal that includes frequent hand washing, social distancing, the wearing of face masks and staying home when sick with any symptoms.

“We have to balance protecting the public from COVID-19 with ensuring that we have economic success as a community, that we have educational success as a community and we have employment success,” said Haushalter.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to some of the area’s biggest employers to find out how they’re planning to send staff back to the office next week, if at all.

“While our offices have remained open, we have encouraged employees to work from home, and 90% of our Memphis-area employees continue to work remotely,” wrote a spokesperson for International Paper. “Using guidance from the City of Memphis and Shelby County, we developed guidelines for team members to return to their offices. Still, in the interest of employee health and safety, our plans will call for employees to gradually return to the office in phases."

At Memphis-based FedEx, all of the company's package handlers and delivery drivers have remained at work during the pandemic. The shipper provided a statement Friday with respect to its corporate personnel.

“Safety is the highest priority at FedEx, and that includes a continued focus on the well-being of our team members during these unprecedented times. Where possible, many of our team members are continuing to work remotely at this time. Each FedEx operating company is continually evaluating its specific business needs and the needs of its workforce to determine the best path forward,” said the statement.

Officials at St.Jude said the hospital is utilizing a phased-in approach, with frequent symptom monitoring and testing.

“The safety of St. Jude employees, patients and patient families is our top priority. Of the approximately 5,000 St. Jude employees, about 3,000 are working full-time on campus or are coming to campus intermittently as part of the essential workforce. Others are returning to campus for work as part of our multi-phased return-to-work plan called COVID Monitoring, Preparedness, Screening and Surveillance (COMPASS). Employees who can efficiently complete their duties from home will continue to work remotely until they can safely be returned to campus. The COMPASS program incorporates constant monitoring on COVID-19 data trends, the education of employees through a re-orientation process before they return to campus, daily screening for exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of infection, regular nasal swab testing, campus zoning, physical distancing, wearing masks and enhanced disinfection practices. The phased process is expected to continue over the next few months. Our goal is for our campus to be the safest place possible.”

WMC Action News 5 also reached out to AutoZone and ServiceMaster, both of which are headquartered in downtown Memphis. We did not receive a response back as of press time with respect to plans for Monday.

