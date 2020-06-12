Largest Memphis employers take caution as officials set sights on phase 3 of reopening

“The safety of St. Jude employees, patients and patient families is our top priority. Of the approximately 5,000 St. Jude employees, about 3,000 are working full-time on campus or are coming to campus intermittently as part of the essential workforce. Others are returning to campus for work as part of our multi-phased return-to-work plan called COVID Monitoring, Preparedness, Screening and Surveillance (COMPASS). Employees who can efficiently complete their duties from home will continue to work remotely until they can safely be returned to campus. The COMPASS program incorporates constant monitoring on COVID-19 data trends, the education of employees through a re-orientation process before they return to campus, daily screening for exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of infection, regular nasal swab testing, campus zoning, physical distancing, wearing masks and enhanced disinfection practices. The phased process is expected to continue over the next few months. Our goal is for our campus to be the safest place possible.”