Largest Memphis employers take caution as officials set sights on phase 3 of reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Phase three of Shelby County’s Back to Business plan starts Monday, June 15. But for some of the area’s biggest employers, offices will still be empty.
“We can go to phase three,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “It allows people to be more engaged with society. It allows for us to plan for children to go back to school. It allows for businesses to get back to their typical business.”
But phase three is not business as usual, with public health officials pointing to the new normal that includes frequent hand washing, social distancing, the wearing of face masks and staying home when sick with any symptoms.
“We have to balance protecting the public from COVID-19 with ensuring that we have economic success as a community, that we have educational success as a community and we have employment success,” said Haushalter.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to some of the area’s biggest employers to find out how they’re planning to send staff back to the office next week, if at all.
At Memphis-based FedEx, all of the company's package handlers and delivery drivers have remained at work during the pandemic. The shipper provided a statement Friday with respect to its corporate personnel.
Officials at St.Jude said the hospital is utilizing a phased-in approach, with frequent symptom monitoring and testing.
WMC Action News 5 also reached out to AutoZone and ServiceMaster, both of which are headquartered in downtown Memphis. We did not receive a response back as of press time with respect to plans for Monday.
