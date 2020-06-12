Memphis Zoo announces return of additional amenities, protocol changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Memphis Zoo announced it will be reopening additional amenities and making protocol changes.
Some of those changes include no longer requiring masks. However, the Zoo strongly recommends guests wear them during their visit. Facial coverings will be required inside all zoo buildings.
Facial coverings will also be required at the giraffe feeding deck when it reopens on Saturday, June 13, and masks are available for purchase.
All Memphis Zoo team members will continue to wear facial coverings while on Zoo grounds and have health screenings.
The train will start running on June 13 and water play areas will open on June 17.
Starting June 20, Memphis Zoo will resume modified keeper chats and shows, the China Carousel and Trams will resume operation and camel rides will start again. However, facial coverings are required for camel rides.
Guests are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing while at the gate or inside the zoo.
