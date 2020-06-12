Mid-South business headlines: Memphis hotel industry sees increase in demand amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hotel market has a ways to go before returning to pre-COVID-19 occupancy rates but some positive changes are underway.
Meagan Nichols, managing editor for the Memphis Business Journal, joined WMC to share some positive signs the industry is displaying locally.
“So from April to May, we actually saw in Shelby County about a 39% increase in hotel room demand, so that’s obviously a positive,” said Nichols. “And then for the week that ended June 7, the hotel occupancy rates in Memphis were actually slightly above the national average, so that’s again another postivie sign.”
Nichols says leisure travel is also increasing which is currently the focus of Memphis Tourism.
Youth athletic tournaments could play a role in helping the hotel industry as well.
MBJ spoke with a local expert in the hotel industry about the timeline for the industry to reach pre-pandemic rates and Nichols says the expert believes it could take a couple of years.
“The big question is really, at what point do the majority of people, not some people but most people, feel safe again staying in hotels,” said Nichols. “And is that going to be when there’s a vaccine or is it going to be simply when they are reassured by the new cleaning protocols that are in place.”
This article can be found at memphisbusinessjournal.com
