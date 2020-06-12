More than 90 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Shelby County Health Dept.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 6,443 coronavirus and 138 deaths in Shelby County.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department identified 6,345 coronavirus cases and 136 deaths. That’s 98 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in one day.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 70 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 92,800 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
The street will close on Fridays and reopening Mondays.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 10,368 total cases and 165 deaths
- Crittenden -- 489 cases; 9 deaths; 362 recoveries
- Cross -- 67 cases; 48 recoveries
- Lee -- 120 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 86 cases; 2 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Phillips -- 30 cases; 1 death; 21 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 44 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 764 cases; 1 death; 672 recoveries
Mississippi -- 18,483 total cases and 868 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 26 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 141 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 664 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 161 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 98 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 110 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 34 cases
- Tate -- 118 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 90 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 61 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 28,340 total cases and 441 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 3 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 73 cases; 49 recoveries
- Fayette -- 163 cases; 2 deaths; 124 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 214 cases; 192 recoveries
- Haywood -- 35 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 48 recoveries
- McNairy -- 25 cases; 16 recoveries
- Tipton -- 491 cases; 3 deaths; 428 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.