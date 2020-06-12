MPD: Shots fired into Memphis home with multiple people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired into a North Memphis home overnight.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to 800 block of Crockett St. around 2:55 Friday morning.
MPD said multiple people were inside the home when the shots were fired, but only one person was struck. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
