13 SCDC employees, 6 inmates test positive for COVID-19 following testing surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in from a COVID-19 testing surge that Shelby County leaders planned for the Division of Corrections.
Approximately 700 inmates were tested for COVID-19 and six tested positive. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths. So far, no inmates have recovered from the virus
In all, 120 employees were tested. Thirteen have tested positive, including five contractor workers. No employees have been hospitalized and 12 employees have recovered.
