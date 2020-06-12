SCS honors 2020 Principal of the Year with special ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South educator is being honored for standing out above the rest.
Friday, Shelby County Schools honored Dr. Vincent Hunter as the 2020 Principal of the Year.
Dr. Hunter leads Whitehaven High School.
Fellow educators say Dr. Hunter is dedicated, has a heart for teaching and is a powerful motivator to those around him.
Dr. Hunter said he may be a recipient of the prestigious award, but there are others who have made it possible.
“This is really on behalf of all the children in Whitehaven," said Dr. Hunter. "Because we all realize in Whitehaven that the cornerstone of any community are the schools in that community. If the schools in that community are not strong or they’re not diligent and not resilient, that community will fail. So this is just a true testament to the work that we’ve combined. I’m the recipient of the award, but this award actually goes to the entire Whitehaven community.”
Dr. Hunter will now be in the running for the statewide Principal of the Year award
Those finalists will be announced by the Tennessee Department of Education in the fall.
