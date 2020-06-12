SCS parents asked to fill out survey about return to school in the fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is working on a plan to return to school in the fall after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the spring semester months early.
According to SCS, the new school year will likely include a combination of in-person and virtual instruction, but they need feedback from parents and guardians before finalizing the plan.
SCS is asking parents to fill out a confidential survey. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and touches on factors, including:
- Preferences for in-person and virtual learning;
- various distance learning formats and considerations;
- health and safety factors that may influence decisions;
- transportation;
- student programs/activities;
- childcare; and
- school year calendar options.
SCS says they are prioritizing the health and safety of students, families and the community as they reimagine education.
The district understands their plan must be responsive to the needs of students and parents or guardians, which is why they’re offering training on a digital platform expected to be used for distance learning in the fall.
Microsoft Teams is free and allows classes or groups to meet virtually.
SCS is offering three days of one-hour training sessions June 15, July 6 and July 20. Sessions are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Parents will learn how to access and navigate the Microsoft Teams platform, understand student expectations and responsibilities and get important information about the tools to support students of all ages and abilities.
