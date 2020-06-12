Teen dead, toddler injured in shootout between cars in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old girl was hit with shrapnel when her parents’ car was caught in the middle a shootout that left one person dead. This is the second toddler this week injured in shootings.
“This is the scariest thing that could ever happen to a parent absolutely I mean it was terrifying.”
The woman who did not want to be identified was at the Sonic on Kirby Parkway Wednesday sitting in her car with her partner and 2-year-old daughter waiting to meet someone. They were caught in between two cars with people inside shooting at each other.
“We immediately go to cover our children and noticed our daughter had been struck in the head with shrapnel," she said.
Her daughter was released from Le Bonheur Friday. She is expected to recover. Police say people in a white Ford Escape were shooting at the people in a black Dodge Charger that ended up on Whisper Valley not far from the Sonic.
One teen in the charger was shot and his friends ran to a house in the neighborhood for help. The injured teen died.
A neighbor who did not want to be identified saw the teens running for help.
“I hate it for the whole neighborhood," said the neighbor. "I hate it for the kids and the child. Losing that child is terrible.”
One suspect, Charterious Smith, is charged with first-degree murder.
The woman says the people with guns just need to stop and think before shooting.
“I wish I had the opportunity for the people involved to meet my daughter that they almost took a very precious life."
Police charged a second person in the shooting -- Ahmad Walton is also charged with first-degree murder.
