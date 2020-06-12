1 teen killed, another seriously injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One teen died and another suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:36 p.m. on State Highway 77, one-half mile north of Highway 158 in Mississippi County.
A 17-year-old male was northbound on Highway 77 when his 2013 GMC ran off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail and bridge embankment.
The vehicle then overturned, coming to a rest at the bottom of the floodway relief, according to the preliminary fatal crash report.
The driver was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.
Mississippi County Coroner Greg Delancy pronounced his 15-year-old male passenger dead at the scene.
ASP did not release the names of the two due to their ages.
