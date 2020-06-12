49th Annual Germantown Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Festival Committee announced Friday that the 49th Annual Germantown Festival has been canceled.
The festival, originally set for Sept. 12 through Sept. 13, has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The committee says alternate dates and suggestions were discussed but were “deemed unfeasible” in regards to ensuring the safety of visitors.
The festival is planned to return in September of 2021.
For more information about the festival, visit http://germantownfest.com/.
