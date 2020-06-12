Warm but not too muggy this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warm but not too humid this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds north of Memphis by morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Both days look dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky most of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday and around 90 Wednesday. Lows will be near 70. Muggy weather returns by Thursday. It looks mainly dry all the way through the end of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
