Warm but not too muggy this weekend

By Spencer Denton | June 12, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 10:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warm but not too humid this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds north of Memphis by morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Both days look dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky most of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday and around 90 Wednesday. Lows will be near 70. Muggy weather returns by Thursday. It looks mainly dry all the way through the end of next week.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.