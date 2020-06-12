Warming up, but humidity remaining low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is clear and mild with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. We will warm up quickly with full sunshine. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s today. However, the humidity will still be uncharacteristically low for June. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-60s, which is below average.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 88. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 66. Winds north 5 mph.
WEEKEND: There will be a few clouds early Saturday as a weak cold front moves through the area. This front likely will not bring any rain. Clouds will clear in the afternoon and high temperatures will return to the upper 80s. It will be sunny on Sunday with a high temperature around 85 degrees. Humidity will remain low over the weekend too.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb next week with high temperatures back into the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also start to feel more humid. With high pressure over the area, the Mid-South will be dry through at least the middle of next week.
