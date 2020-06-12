Woman dead following shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 9 :30 a.m. on Quinn Avenue, near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
At the scene, officers found one female shooting victim. She was rushed to Regional One Health in extremely critical condition and she later died.
Police say the suspect had face tattoos and fled the scene wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
