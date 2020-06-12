85-year-old man stabbed in the neck in Arkansas, suspect detained

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect has been detained after an 85-year-old man was stabbed in the neck.
Officers with the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to the assault on June 8.
An 85-year-old man said he was leaving Walmart when a suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him the neck. Investigators later revealed the man was not stabbed on the Walmart parking lot, but at another location.
The victim told police he got in his car and drove to Yorkshire Drive where a friend drove him to the emergency room.
On June 11, police detained Edward Wallace in relation to the stabbing.
According to officials, the victim is still in stable condition.
