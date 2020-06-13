Family of Memphis man shot, killed by US marshals files wrongful death lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a man shot and killed by police in June of 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.
The family of Brandon Webber filed the suit Friday, shortly before the one-year statute of limitations ran out.
You may remember Webber’s death sparked riots last year after U.S. marshals shot and killed him.
Authorities say Webber rammed his car into police while trying to escape and then shot at police.
In the lawsuit, his family claims Webber was sitting in his car peacefully when officers rammed into him and then opened fire.
A warrant had been issued for Webber in Mississippi after a man was shot five times and had his car stolen during a test drive.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.