Free mask giveaway in North Memphis Saturday
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 13, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 7:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some generous Memphians are handing out free homemade masks this weekend.

The masks will be given out at the following locations in North Memphis Saturday:

  • Harmony Plaza | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
    • corner of Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing
  • Bickford Community Center | 12:30-2:30 p.m.
    • 233 Henry Avenue
  • Walmart parking lot on Austin Peay | 3-5 p.m.
    • 3950 Austin-Peay Highway

The masks are reserved for seniors over 65, those who are disabled or on SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

