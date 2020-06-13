Free mask giveaway in North Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some generous Memphians are handing out free homemade masks this weekend.
The masks will be given out at the following locations in North Memphis Saturday:
- Harmony Plaza | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- corner of Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing
- Bickford Community Center | 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- 233 Henry Avenue
- Walmart parking lot on Austin Peay | 3-5 p.m.
- 3950 Austin-Peay Highway
The masks are reserved for seniors over 65, those who are disabled or on SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
