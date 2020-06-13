Health officials report more than 100 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are 6,556 confirmed coronavirus cases and 139 deaths as of Saturday.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 70 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 94,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 11,547 total cases and 176 deaths
- Crittenden -- 508 cases; 9 deaths; 395 recoveries
- Cross -- 74 cases; 51 recoveries
- Lee -- 317 cases; 1 death; 25 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 89 cases; 2 deaths; 75 recoveries
- Phillips -- 32 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 32 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 767 cases; 2 death; 679 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,091 total cases and 881 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 28 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 145 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 694 cases; 12 deaths
- Lafayette -- 169 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 98 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 118 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 39 cases
- Tate -- 123 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 92 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 62 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 29,126 total cases and 468 deaths
- Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 82 cases; 54 recoveries
- Fayette -- 167 cases; 2 deaths; 130 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 215 cases; 195 recoveries
- Haywood -- 36 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 61 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
- McNairy -- 26 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 497 cases; 3 deaths; 439 recoveries
