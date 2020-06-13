A mainly dry pattern but a few spotty showers possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mainly dry pattern for the Mid-South but a few hit or miss showers possible for a few mainly for areas closer to the Tennessee, Missouri border. Any showers that pop up will diminish after sunset. There could be a few showers again Sunday afternoon but most will stay dry.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s and light east wind.
SUNDAY: A few clouds with a stray shower possible but chances will be low. Afternoon highs in near 90. Wind will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s and wind will be light and variable.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
