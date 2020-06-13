Mississippi Blood Services offering free COVID-19 antibody testing

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Blood Services is now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing in an effort to get more people to donate blood.
Antibody testing will tell you if you’ve ever been exposed to the virus.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time due to the pandemic which has canceled many blood drives in the Mid-South.
Since the blood service announced the incentive, they have seen a spike in people lining up to donate blood.
“Over the last couple months we’ve seen our inventory drop over 2,000 units," said Merle Eldridge with Mississippi Blood Services. “So when a donor comes in and donates blood they will automatically get the antibody test. Then we can turn around and use that blood to save up to 3 lives.”
Blood donors can get the free antibody testing through June 30 at locations in Oxford, Cleveland, and Flowood.
