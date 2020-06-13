National Civil Rights Museum reopening June 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will be reopening on June 25 after temporarily closing for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff and guests are required to wear face masks inside the museum and masks will be provided for guests who arrive without them.
Staff will undergo daily temperature checks. Signage and floor markings will help visitors maintain social distancing throughout the museum. Water fountains will be disabled and there will be frequent sanitization of high touch areas daily.
Initially, museum hours are adjusted to Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Free Period for Tennessee residents from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum will remain closed on Tuesdays and temporarily closed on Sundays. Admission pricing remains the same.
Museum admission is available online at civilrightsmuseum.org starting Thursday, June 18. The museum is offering timed ticketing to ensure that all visitors enjoy their experience and can social distance.
Guided tours are limited and the Boarding House will remain closed at least for the first few weeks of reopening. Interpretive talks will be held outdoors in the museum courtyard. Staff will also be strategically placed within exhibits for gallery tours and to assists visitors.
