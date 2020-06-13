Pleasant conditions continue for the weekend

High pressure will keep the Mid-South mainly dry this weekend, humidity stays in check for both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs returning to near average.
It is a dry start to the day with mainly clear skies and mild temperatures. Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the region with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity values will remain on the relatively pleasant side for this time of the year and winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will become mostly clear with highs in the middle to upper 60s and east winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Middle to upper 60s. Winds: East around 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with east winds around 5 mph. Lows will fall into the upper to middle 60s Sunday night with mainly clear skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
