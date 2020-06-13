Pleasant conditions continue for the weekend

It is a dry start to the day with mainly clear skies and mild temperatures. Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the region with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity values will remain on the relatively pleasant side for this time of the year and winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will become mostly clear with highs in the middle to upper 60s and east winds around 5 mph.