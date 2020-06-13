St. Jude Dream Home lights up the night with special holiday display

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the St. Jude Dream Home like you’ve never seen it before!
This year’s Dream Home, built by Southern Serenity, is lit up in holiday style for a special salute to the children at St. Jude.
Even though the typical open house has been postponed for your personal safety and well-being, you can still drive by and see it sparkle!
Saturday through June 21, starting at sundown, the lights will twinkle at 5235 Saffron Springs Drive in Lakeland.
Drivers are encouraged to stay in their cars.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.